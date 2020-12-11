The Tobago House of Assembly election is set for January 25th, while nomination day is January 4th. We checked in with one of the parties contesting, Farley Augustine the Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots.
The dust has settled on the UNC's Internal Election after Kamla Persad-Bissessar was re-elected as the party's political leader. Can there now be a healing with opposing forces within the party as the executive embarks on a new term? Jearlean John- Opposition Senator / Deputy Political Leader- UNC joined us.
On Saturday 12th December 2020, The National Joint Action Committee observes Rededication Day, following a month long of virtual observances. This year's theme "1970-2020, A 50 Year Quest for People's Power & National Unity". A virtual event is scheduled for Dec 12 at 3 PM and the public can view the live stream on UTT's website.
It's time for some 'Esta Es Parang', our brand new series and this season we are featuring San Rafael Authentic Parang Association. We are going to engage in some more discussion this morning and for the next session, test your Espanol skills.
We were joined by Aishah Rahamut-Toolsie - Band leader of La Nueva Experiencia (the showcase band for the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association), Randolph Boodhoo- San Rafael Authentic Parang Association and Darcelle Charles -San Rafael Authentic Parang Association/La Nueva Experiencia.
We got the views of our guests on the rise and future on the genre.