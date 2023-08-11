Morning Edition:11th August 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by General Secretary of NATUC, Michael Annisette to get his perspective on the upcoming Local Government Elections and the impact of Labour on voters.
Some political analysts have said that labour's influence on how the membership votes this election is weak. This after the Joint Trade Union Movement made it clear it was throwing its support behind the MSJ.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello joins us in studio now to to highlight a book he recently commissioned "The City Around the Hill- The San Fernando Story'' by the late Prof Brinsley Samaroo.
Live on set with us now is Founder of the Solid Rock Foundation, Rocky Garcia to tell us about his support of non-partisan Local Government Reform, which gives greater responsibility to councillors and by extension, the community.
I'm your host James Saunders, today we've got a banger for you. It's the countdown to the start of the Republic Bank CPL and the Massy Womens CPL.
Today on our show we visit the TKR training camp, hear from some players, talk about the women and look back at a classic. This is the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
And Trinbago Knight Riders assistant coach Nikita Miller says his team is doing all in its power to ensure that the local franchise plays much better this year after a last placed finish last year.
The Knight Riders trained yesterday at the Queens Park Oval where they hope to entertain their fans when the competition begins.
Among those are returning all-rounder Mark Deyal, who is back with his home franchise after a successful stint with the St Lucia Kings. Deyal is keen to make a mark with the team that is based in a place he calls home.
And it's time to take a peek at the ladies. Well it's definitely not what you're thinking, as the Massy Womens CPL is all charged up to take place with matches in Trinidad and Barbados.
To talk some more about the women I have with me Mr Paul Skinner the TKR General Manager.
