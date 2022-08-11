A massive protest march is carded for Friday (tomorrow) in Port of Spain as Trade unions are calling on their membership to come out in their numbers to signal the "outright rejection" of Government's 4% cent wage increase offer.
We are joined President of the Public Services Association (PSA) Leroy Baptiste to give us an inside look at exactly what has been going on behind closed doors. Today he will reveal only on the Morning Edition what exactly the PSA had asked for on behalf of workers in its counter proposal to the Chief Personnel Officer.
the Caribbean Broadcasting Union will host its Annual General Meeting from August 15th-17th in the sister isle of Tobago. The very packed agenda includes the anticipated Caribbean Media Awards , which will be carried live on TV6 and TTT. The CBU was founded in 1970 and quickly became a staple in the region with shows such as Caribbean Newsline, Caribvision Television News and Talk Caribbean.
A regional delegation will be in attendance including CARICOM's Secretary General Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett and the event is supported by the Tobago House of Assembly.
The theme of this year's AGM is ' Media and Information Literacy ' and here to tell us more about the event are Richard Purcell- Chairman of the LOC / General Manager of CCN. TV6 , David Roberts the CEO of TTT Limited and Sonia Gill- Secretary General of the CBU.
Musician, Educator, and holder of a Hummingbird Medal Silver Award, Mr. Ray Holman grew up surrounded by the pan yard of the 40's and 50's in his hometown where he started with Invaders Steel Orchestra in 1957 at the age of 13 and composing his first original piece 'Raga Soca.
From 1963 onwards he has been involved in several steelbands including, Exodus, Phase II Pan Groove. Starlift Steel Orchestra and Skiffle Bunch. Holman made history in 1972 when Starlift performed his original composition ;PAN ON THE MOVE". To speak with us today on the significance of World Steel pan day and his journey with pan is Mr. Holman himself.
We are into episode one of a five week special series on Breaking the Cycle of child abuse.
On a monthly basis, the Children's Authority receives approximately 400 reports of abuse monthly from inception. When those figure are tallied, it means that more than 25,000 cases of children in need of care and protection.
While the Authority's data points to an acute problem of child abuse within our society, there is a need to change behaviours and change mindsets which will enable a society that is proactive in ensuring the protection of all children.
We are joined by Krista Ali – Psychologist and Marlon Bascombe – Ag. Manager Investigation and Intervention Unit.
The Community Flood Early Warning System is a two-year project being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, in collaboration with various stakeholders.
The system provides real-time data to alert agencies and the community of impending flood events, Stefan Affonso-Project Manager, United Nations Development Programme joins us now good morning.
Steelpan music is enjoyed internationally in just about every genre of music. Festivals are held in its honour, it's the only instrument invented in the 21st century and today, we observe World Steelpan day.
It's a product of the World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad & Tobago with the support of Pan Trinbago. A virtual event is happening today 7 pm on their Facebook page. Bertel Gittens- Chairman, World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad & Tobago joins us.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with these two scarlet macaws taken in Siparia.