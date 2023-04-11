In this Episode of Morning Edition, we kick off today's show with Mark Saunders, Chairman, PSA WASA Section to address claims of an alleged racket at WASA.
The claims were made by WASA's chairman, alleging that workers were intentionally with-holding water from some communities so that residents would have to pay for truck borne water.
The TTMA has a new President Roger Roach and Mr. Roach is here, to share with us his plans to take the manufacturing sector forward.
We open the phone lines now to hear from you about the crime; being the murders, shooting and home invasions over the Easter weekend. Call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
As is customary, live on set every Tuesday is TTPS Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde to give us tips and advice on how to protect your home and property given the recent space of home invasions.
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is the line Ministry for the Naparima Bowl and the National Steel Symphony Orchestra.
On Saturday, 15th April 2023, the Naparima Bowl Jazz Festival.
This initiative is part of its efforts toward festival development and revenue generation in the cultural sector. To tell us more are Kareem Brown-Artistic Director, National Steel Symphony Orchestra and Richard Bereaux National Steel Symphony Orchestra.
The Kiwanis club of St. Augustine is celebrating 50 years and to share some of the work the organization does with young people are Kenwyn James Past Lt. Governor/Treasurer and President Marc Lewis.
