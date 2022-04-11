Motorists are put on notice by Finance Minister Colm Imbert…from April 19, they will have to pay more at the pumps as there will be an increase in fuel prices.
The increase will be applied to premium and super gasoline as well as diesel and kerosene. He advised that premium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75. Super gasoline will also increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97.The price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.
To talk to us this morning on the causes and effects of this development is the Chairman of UNIPET Afraz Ali.
In this Morning Edition, we speak with T&TEC Engineering Controller, Kenrick Nigel Bobb to tell us about the serious dangers involved in interfering with electrical cables and wires.
This after a man was suspected of being electrocuted while attempting to tamper with TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) cables in Barrackpore early on Saturday morning. Mr. Bobb will also speak with us on the issue of electrical accidents caused by people who don't take proper precaution on construction sites, home and commercial projects.
In our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical, we do appreciate your partnership. Though the Finance Minister's announcement on Friday was not a huge surprise...many are concerned about how to slight hike in fuel prices will impact the cost of living. Minister Colm Imbert said that during its weekly meeting on Thursday, the Cabinet decided that there should be a partial adjustment in the prices of motor fuels, not to full market prices, but sufficient to allow for an equal distribution of the cost. The changes are:
Pemium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75. Super gasoline will also increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97.
The price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.
The price of LPG (cooking gas) will remain unchanged at $21 for a 20-pound cylinder.
Former Minister of Energy Kevin Ramnarine chimes in.
focus on Child Abuse Awareness which is being observed during the month of April. Over the past five years the
Gender and Child Affairs Division has provided a platform for children to be ambassadors through various programmes and in 2020, members of the Child Ambassadors cohort developed a Child Protection Animated Quick Quiz, with guidance of the Division and UNICEF.
The Animated video explores stress factors, child abuse, and drug use, with the aim of providing viewers with new data and tips to respond to these issues. The Division's hope is to have at least 50% of the school population involved and here to tell us more are:
Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Sapna Joseph, National Child Rights Ambassador and Mandy Bailey National Child Rights Ambassador.
The award winning IntangienceTM branding and business development methodology created in Trinidad and Tobago by Ernie Ross is now given exposure in Paris. The IntangienceTM methodology which was developed by Ross in Trinidad and Tobago has been validated and certified by the United Nations University for Peace through whom it is offered globally.
In March Ernie Ross was also invited by the world-renowned Parsons School of Design where he presented IntangienceTM to the Graduating Class of 2022. Mr. Ross joins us today from Costa Rica, to tell us more about his project and the Master Class.
In Guyana...Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday acknowledged that a deal reached in August last year for 150 Guyanese fishermen to be licensed for Surinamese waters is in limbo.
The agreement had been reached between President Irfaan Ali and his visiting Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi and was supposed to be in place by January 1st, 2022.
This has not materialised and Corentyne fishermen have been complaining bitterly.