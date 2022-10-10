We are now joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Amery Browne to get his perspective on the latest travel advisory from the US Embassy in Port of Spain which warns its citizens about the crime and violence and their safety and security.
The Embassy has since responded to concerns raised about that advisory saying , The U.S. Travel Advisory for Trinidad and Tobago was updated on October 5 due to a change in health restrictions for COVID-19.
The security and safety aspects of the advisory did not change., adding that The Department's Travel Advisory levels are based on established risk indicators such as health, crime, terrorism, kidnapping or hostage taking, civil unrest, natural disasters, and other potential risks.
Each country's level is based on an assessment of domestic conditions that might affect the welfare or safety of U.S. citizens. Minister what is your response to this?
Lets now talk about child violence and bullying, the impact on victims and what may led to this behaviour in attackers. This after two brothers were brutally attacked at the Siparia Secondary school last week, one brother was reportedly knocked unconscious with a chair while the other was forced to play dead to escape further blows from his attackers. Dr. Nakhid Chatoor good morning and thanks for joining us.
For today's Business Breakfast, we focus on Nestle and their drive in local innovation and manufacturing of Plant-Based Milk. In a world where more people are becoming more health conscience, it's not surprising to see more companies coming on board with this trend.
To tell us more about Nestle's plant based foods and beverages are Elisa Doldron Business Executive Officer Global Brands and Shaunelle Mieres-Aparicio Nutritionist, Nestle Nutrition Science Manager.
Today the world observes World Mental Health day under the theme ' ensuring mental health and wellbeing for all becomes a global priority '. What is mental health, how do we keep it in check and how can be place more emphasis on it as a society ? Jean-Luc Borel, Counselling Psychologist joins us now via zoom.
The Miss World T&T competition culminates on November 6th at NAPA, where a winner will be crowned to represent the country. Delegates have been making appearances in an effort to gain the support of their community as well as the wider society during the competition.
Eighteen year old Brenique Richards is the delegate for Morvant and joins us now via zoom. She is a graduate of St. James Secondary school and is passionate about shining a light on the positivity in her Morvant community.
