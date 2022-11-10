Attorney General Reginald Armour says that the Government is reviewing laws to make errant police officers pay for malicious prosecutions against members of the public.
In response to a question from the Opposition in the Parliament regarding what legislative action, the Ag stated that the matter is being worked on assiduously and talks were conducted with the TTPS, National Security Ministry and the Police Complaints Authority.
However today, President of the Police Association ASP Gideon Dickson and VP ASP Ishmael Pitt say to take that course of action would be unfair... they join us now to give their perspective.
We are now joined by John Johnson - Presidential Candidate, Steve Smart - 1st Vice Presidential Candidate and Ronald Davis-Francis - Education & Research Officer Candidate in the upcoming Estate Police Association Elections.
The Contesting Party is led by John Johnson of T&TEC Estate Police and call themselves Team Progressive. There are 13 Polling Stations across the country, 11 in Trinidad and 2 in Tobago.
Today team Progressive claims that there is mischief afoot and they want to ventilate some their concerns.
Well most may agree that the world is in need of more acts of kindness and if you are of that view...well World Kindness Day will be observed on Sunday, November 13th.
As customary, local organization Kids In Need of Direction has embarked on an awareness campaign and from Friday until Sunday, they are encouraging the public to check out their social media pages for the activities schedule.
We are joined by Chairperson of KIND Karina Jardine-Scott, thank you for being with us.
We are now discussing the ongoing COP 27 and climate change . Joining us now are energy expert Donald Baldeosingh and Jai Leladharsingh Cordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Caribbean entrepreneurs are being urged to apply for 200 competitive spots in a new business accelerator called the Kanoo Innovation Hub.
The programme is specifically tailored for founders, developers and corporate innovators from the region and through the Kanoo Innovation Hub… entrepreneurs will have direct access to global network of investors.
Applications will close on November 15th here to tell us more is Ms. Davinia Bain, Co-Founder of the Kanoo Innovation Hub and its parent company Crypto Isle, from Nassau Bahamas.
Beverly Ramsey-Moore, President of PAN TRINBAGO joins us now via zoom as the organization gets ready to begin its Panorama competition on the 26th with the Single Pan semi-finals at the Arima Basketball Court.
The series of activies culminates on Carnival Saturday with National Panorama Large Bands Finals at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah. Pan Trinbago is also getting ready to commemorate its 60th anniversary under the theme ' nothing sweeter than pan'.
Ramsey-Moore told the Express at Sunday's launch of Panorama 2023 that her organisation 'is more than just music' and provides an open gateway into the very 'bedrock of society'-the family unit. Mrs. Ramsey-Moore thank you for being with us.
