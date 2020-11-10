Once Again, Inmates at the nation's prisons are among Covid-19 infections. This was disclosed over the weekend at the Ministry's media conference. We got the views of President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards.
Hindus and by extension the country, will observe Divali on Saturday with a national holiday. Though communities cannot celebrate the festival of lights as they would want to, there are still activities in which they can participate. Councillor Paul Mongolas is hosting a Virtual event tomorrow from 6 pm and a few weeks later, the Sangre Grande North East Councillor will host a women's seminar to observe International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Given the continuous closure of bars during the pandemic, one may think that Driving Under the Influence should be less of a concern for the TTPS. Well it has proven to be somewhat of a challenge, how effective has the breathalyzer test been locally? Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us.
In a period of sluggish economic activity and a global pandemic, industrial relations practises will be put to test in many companies. Attorney and author Vidhya Chandool is seeking to add some assistance via a book written with T&T in mind. The launch was postponed due to Covid-19 but Ms. Chandool has already sold over 200 copies. She joined us to discuss IR.
World Kindness Day comes up on Friday 13th and the organization Kids in Need of Direction is hosting a special event virtually entitled 'Raise The Volume'. For over 20 years, the Laventille based organization has been seeking to touch the lives and hearts of those who need it most. Telling us more about their mission and plans is Karina Jardine-Scott Founder and Chairperson of KIND.