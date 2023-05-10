In this episode of Morning Edition, The controversy over 17 Attorneys conferred with SILK is heating up and there are now calls for the Attorney General to resign over the issue. Joining us now is Senior Counsel, Martin Daly to talk about the matter.

We're shifting gears a little bit to discuss the developments in the Brent Thomas matter and the latest surrounding the Commission of Enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of divers at facilities belonging to Paria.

We do have on the line this morning former government Minister and Attorney at Law Prakash Ramadhar.

Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre Dr. Catherine Minto-Bain is now joining us to discuss mental health and infertility.

Today is World Lupus Day. We have with us now President of the The Voice of Lupus foundation Reeanna Harrilal.

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development is hosting an Economic Assessment Report Presentation, to tell us more are Dr. Donna-Mae Knights and Lionel Sampson.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join us this evening for the 12th Man TT; followed by M.E PRIME.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BOROUGH DAY CELEBRATIONS PART 1

BOROUGH DAY CELEBRATIONS PART 1

The country's second largest carnival-like celebrations took place over the weekend, commemorating Point Fortin's forty-third anniversary as a borough. Producer Achsah Gulston and Camera Operator Brandon Benoit were there to capture the highlights.

THROUGH THE EYES OF MEN: ART EXHIBITION

THROUGH THE EYES OF MEN: ART EXHIBITION

Through the Eyes of Men: A Tapestry of Trinbago's Art.

That's an art exhibition at the Rotunda Gallery of the Parliament which was launched on Thursday afternoon.

The pieces on display were done by men, as the Parliament focuses on a gender-inclusive approach to its exhibitions.

AMCHAM TIME TO BE HONEST ECONOMICALLY

AMCHAM TIME TO BE HONEST ECONOMICALLY

Chief Executive Officer of the American Chamber of Commerce TT, Nirad Tewarie says the time has come to be honest and forthright in dealing with the economic future of the country. He notes that while the government is working, there are aspects that still need improvement.

SCRAP IRON DEALERS THREATEN TO MOBILISE

SCRAP IRON DEALERS THREATEN TO MOBILISE

Scrap Iron dealers are threatening to "call out all their people", if the government does not address the issues caused by the restructuring of the industry.

Dealers say since the re-opening of the industry, most of them have been unable to conduct business, as the Ministry of Trade and Industry is yet to hire the necessary staff or set up the requisite infrastructure

CRIME IS NO POLITICAL FOOTBALL

CRIME IS NO POLITICAL FOOTBALL

The Innovative Democratic Alliance, in extending condolences to the family and relatives of Tobago's latest murder victim, Hakeem Thomas, is calling for crime to not be treated as a political football by the authorities. This call comes as the top brass of the Police service held a media conference on Tobago's security.