In this episode of Morning Edition, the President and Founder of the Fathers Association, Rhondall Feeles raised concerns over the way things are done at the Child Protection Unit and Gender Based Violence Unit.
According to him, among other things, they are selective with their prosecutions and there are apparent delays and challenges when investigating alleged female perpetrators.
We opened the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to give you a chance to call in and share your views and perspectives with us in this Talk YUH Talk Segment.
The WASA Chief Executive Officer, Kelvin Romain discussed The International Water Loss Conference 2023.
The Caribbean Regional Water Loss Conference, will be the first to be held in the Caribbean and is intended to share information on Non Revenue Water Management.
We chatted with Colwick M. Wilson Ph.D.- President of the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), Steven Carryl- CEO of the Community Hospital and Samuel Sankar- Councillor who works with both institutions. We discussed the Future of Healthcare and Education in Trinidad and Tobago and more so the Caribbean and some of their upcoming events.
Virtuguard Ltd. offers a series of seminars geared towards educating the public, seminars like; situational awareness for women, child abuse, and home invasions. With us is C.E.O Garth Sobers.
The Box Cart Intercol will employ the IDEATE (I - Identify, D - Define, E – Explore possible solutions, A – Access selected solutions, T – Try out / Test solutions, E – Evaluate) teaching / learning process. This model of teaching and learning is maximized in the judging of the competition.
The Little Carib Theatre was established in 1948 by the legendary "Grande Dame of Dance", Beryl McBurnie., and is one of the oldest and most established independent theatres in the Caribbean.
This year it celebrates 75 years and to tells us more about it, Vice Chair, Sonja Dumas joins us live on set and Daniel Fraser-Director, Heritage Division via zoom.