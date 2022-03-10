Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley addressed a number of matters relating to energy during Tuesday's ' Conversations with The Prime Minister '. Oil prices , the future of CNG , electric vehicles and the subsidy bill received a lot of attention, with the PM hinting at a possible hike at the pumps due to the ongoing Russian/Ukraine war.
Economist and Former Government Minister in the Patrick Manning administration, Mariano Browne joins us now. He served as the Minister of Trade and Industry as well as a Minister in the Ministry of Finance.
World Kidney Day is being observed today under the theme 'Kidney Health for All' and the North Western Regional Authority is seeking to build awareness to encourage a more proactive approach to kidney health. To help us understand the function and more importanly, how we can better care for our Kidneys is Dr. Sasha Hinds - Ag Consultant, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Transplant Procurement Coordinator Port of Spain General.
We are now joined by Harriet Cross the British High Commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago. She has been a member of Her Majesty's Diplomatic Service for 23 years. Before coming to Trinidad & Tobago in September 2020, she was British Consul-General to New England. Prior to that she was Deputy Ambassador at the British Embassy in Yemen. Due to the conflict there, she organised the evacuation of the Embassy and spent the rest of her posting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In her diplomatic career Harriet has also served at the British Embassy in Morocco and at the UK Mission to the UN in New York. She has also worked in London on EU trade policy, and human rights policy. This morning we are going to discuss International women's week and her perspective on women empowerment and some of the 'challenges women face and also to tell us about her "Ambassador for a Day competition."
Blood flow is essential to our existence and if not enough of it is pumping through our veins and vessels, the end result can be deadly. This is why blood drives play an important role for those who are desperately in need. The National Blood Transfusion Services in conjunction with The Anglican Church Diocese will host an event tomorrow at the Trinity Cathedral car park from 8 am where the aim is to receive 100 units of blood.
We are joined by Nurse Nelva Miller the National Blood Transfusion Services and Marcus Alexander Clarke of the Anglican Church Diocese.
Arts and Culture are often highlighted during our Thursday show on the Morning Edition and we are joined by two women who are no strangers to this platform. They are multi-talented and two of the stars of Saturday's Covid Carnival Comedy show. They were here a couple weeks ago chatting about the event at Queen's Hall and now, the show heads to Naparima Bowl on Saturday from 7:30 pm and tickets are priced at $200.
We are joined by Actor, Writer and Teacher Penelope Spencer and Actor, Producer and Teacher Cecilia Salazar, who will also give their perspective on women in theatre.
As we continue to highlight women during the month of March, we are joined by Crystal Hepburn-Lara . She is a certified Make-up artist and a mompreneur who launched Orchid Blush Artistry. Last year she felt a deeper calling on her life and founded the organization Woman With A Purpose . The latter took the form of a social media series where season one comprised of six episodes. In April, she wants to expand further with the series ' Pandemic Proof Parenting ' which will be geared towards the entire family.