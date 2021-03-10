On this edition of the Morning Edition for Wednesday 10th March, 2021, we spoke on issues relating crime and security, the re-registration of Venezuelans, the economy and Covid-19 are all hot topics in the public domain. There was also the Anti-Gang Bill that went to the Senate yesterday and coming up on Friday, the WASA report to be laid in the parliament. Opposition Member of Parliament Dr. Roodal Moonilal for Oropuche East joined us.
The Cross Rhodes Freedom Project is known for their social activism campaigns and in late February, attained success in the Lopinot signpost matter after initiating a campaign in 2017.The group argued that post dedicated to its namesake, Charles Joseph, Comte de Lopinot, was rooted in "racist/white-supremacist presumptions consistent with late nineteenth century pseudo-science and earlier pro-slavery propaganda concocted to blunt the attack of abolitionist demands for amelioration."
There is an existing record of the many people who died and were buried in the area , from indigenous Americans and enslaved African people to Indian indentured servants, many of whom left artefacts, which are routinely unearthed. Shabaka Kambon Director of the Cross Rhodes Freedom Project joined us on set.
There are several ongoing and upcoming to commemorate International Women's Day which was observed on Monday. This Friday The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago will host its Women's Leadership Conference virtually. AMCHAM President Patricia Ghany joined us via Zoom.
Public Speaking and anxiety can often go together, that's why Increase Media is hosting a workshop on Saturday to better help those who may still be struggling. The company specializes in online Public Speaking Training, Radio Broadcasting, TV Presenting and Sign Language courses, founder Luan John joined us.