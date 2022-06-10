In this Morning Edition, 2nd Vice President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Kyrla Robertson Thomas talks about school violence and the National School code of Conduct as discussed by the Minister of Education yesterday at a post cabinet conference. A recent incident involving a 15 year old female student who stabbed another pupil and was later expelled sparked further conversation on how to treat with these issues.
In this segment the incumbent President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Ag. ASP Gideon Dickson and Inspector Ishmael Pitt discuss their upcoming internal election on June 27th.
In the past several weeks, the issue of Child Abuse and specifically those occurring at Children's Homes have come to the forefront. One author says she is called to intervene in such matters through her writings. Cheryl Ann-Gajadhar was a product of the St Mary's Children's Home for 10 years. She is also a survivor of Child Abuse with her experience outlined in her debut publication 'The Girl In The Cupboard'. She has written 15 books to date, four of them are published. Ms Gajadhar discusses.
In this segment, President of the Industrial Court Deborah Thomas-Felix discusses the launch of her second book on labour law, her first book was launched almost a year ago.
Her latest work 'Labour Law and Good Industrial Relations' deals with, among other things, verbal and written warnings, suspension from work, summary dismissal, the right to be heard, and unilateral alteration of terms and conditions of employment. The book also explores maternity protection at work and contains a glossary of various legislation on maternity protection from regions around the world.
When we talk about Domestic Abuse, the victim that comes to mind is automatically that of a woman. However, it is a fact that men are victims of this type of abuse with many fearful of speaking about it. Locally, steps are continuing to assist men who face these challenges. Fathers Association President Rhondall Feeles tells us more about a shelter for men who face domestic abuse.
Last November, New York based Trinidadian Entrepreneur Shivaughnette Mendoza discussed the local launch of her company 'Bella Body Spa and Beauty Lounge.' Internationally, she has locations in New York, Texas and Miami and very soon in Dubai. She's in T&T to kick off a promotional tour with two popular reality television stars from VH1's Love & Hip Hop series
Shivaughnette's story is one of strength, resilience and courage, leaving Trinidad at age of 21 with only $20 US dollars in hand and over the years was able to create a Real Estate and beauty empire. Shivaughnette, Chinese Nicky is a Chinese-Guyanese socialite, brand ambassador and entrepreneur, originally from Guyana and raised in New York and her daughter, reality television star and Hip Hop artist Chinese Kitty, give us the 411.