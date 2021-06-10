Morning Edition: 10th June, 2021

LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE

Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist Rynessa Cutting and camera Operator Kerry Patrick who are at the St. Joseph Enhanced Health Centre.

MID YEAR REVIEW

Finance Minister Colm Imbert defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. The Minister also touched on relief grants, the energy sector and revealed supplementation of $267 million for the Ministry of Health.

We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Mariano Browne Economist & Former Gov't Minister.

LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE

Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh and Camera Operator Immanuel Nunez.

MID YEAR REVIEW 2021

We were continued our discourse on yesterday's Mid-Year review joined by Joseph Remy- Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs and Ricardo Mohammed- President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association.

LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE

Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist W\Elizabeth Williams in Tobago.

ARTISTE'S FORUM

We were joined by two Soca Artistes hailing from Barbados but Based in the United Kingdom. They were here to tell us about the BP Soca Riddim.

Local energy execs talk 'Energy Transition' takes the spotlight in our Inside Business segment.

A woman is chased by gunmen, and then shot and killed.

And, two brothers have been charged with robbery with violence of their uncle.

"I accept full responsibility". Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh came to his ministry's news briefing today with his arms raised in submission, after thousands of persons converged on health facilities across the country, in response to government's vaccination call, and could not all be attended to.