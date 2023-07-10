In this episode of Morning Edition, joining us is Strategic Security Consultant and Regional Security Expert Garvin Heerah to discuss the crime problem. 

As Trinidad and Tobago continues to grapple with its crime problem and a recent spike in murders. The question is being asked how safe is living in Trinidad and Tobago. 

We are continuing our discussion on crime with the TTPS'S ACP for Crime Winston Maharaj. 

Businesses in Port of Spain will this week try to recover losses incurred last week due to a ruptured 48 inch WASA main serving the Caroni Water treatment plant. President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants' Association Gregory Aboud is on the line with us today.

The July/August vacation is upon us and the Children's Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has sent out a media release urging parents and guardians to put the safety of their children first. Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin is here with us again. 

It's now time to open the lines to hear from you our viewers. call us at 623-1711 ext 1995. 

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. We leave you with this image of the Hyatt Waterfront. 
Morning Edition: 10th July 2023
 

ATTORNEY WANTS PM TO SPEAK ON REFUGEE POLICY

Attorney Criston J. Williams is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, to state whether T&T intends to withdraw from the 1951 Refugee Convention. The call comes as an estimated 200 migrants were detained this morning during a police exercise in St James, mere days after a High Court judge ruled that asylum seekers can be deported.

CYBER ATTACKS UP 250% IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team, TT-CSIRT, is warning of an increase in cyber attacks in T&T. In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the National Security unit urged all organizations, to take the necessary precautions to mitigate against rising ransomware attacks in Trinidad and Tobago.

UNC WANTS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED RE: CARICOM PROCUREMENT

Meantime, the Opposition is calling on the government to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible, so that the House can debate an Order recently signed off on by the Minister of Finance. Opposition MP Saddam Hosein says the Order is illegal, and as such, the State should immediately cease payment for goods and services, procured for the recently-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.

PAST 7 DAYS

CARICOM commemorated 50 years as a community, right here in T&T

Just under 60% of SEA students passed the exam

And... a burst WASA main left hundreds of thousands without water for days