In this episode of Morning Edition, we want to hear from you. What do you say about what the Prime Minister said yesterday? He touched on a few topics including; the selection of the country's next President, crime and energy.
Time to put the focus on energy. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Affairs received 16 bids from different companies for eight of the 11 blocks it offered in its 2022 Onshore and Nearshore Competitive Bid Round.
This Bid Round focused on increasing local oil production. Information from the Central Bank shows that as of September last year, oil production in the country amounted to 57,400 barrels per day.
At yesterday's media conference, the Government said is monitoring global crude oil prices to see if in 2023 there could be a possible reduction in the price of fuel at the pump. Former Minister of Energy Kevin Ramnarine joins us via zoom to discuss.
Covid-19 infections are on the rise in some parts of the world globally and here in T&T, health practitioners are reminding the public to exercise caution.
Vaccination remains the option of choice against the virus by the health ministry and they have resumed their booster programme, at several locations.
With the carnival season in the air and overseas travel now more accessible, we have invited Dr. Nicole Ramlachan- Geneticist Consultant, Genix Diagnostics Ltd to share some valuable tips and reminders with us.
On set to share some carnival safety tips with us from the TTPS is Sgt. Ancil Forde.
It's one of the staple events of the carnival season for decades and its proceeds are for a worthy cause. UWI Fete 2023, ReLive is happening on Sunday January 22nd from 2:00 p.m. at The UWI St Augustine Campus.According to Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, the main aim is to support educational development.
Headline acts include; Fete headliner: Kes the Band, Voice, College Boy Jesse and D All Starz Band, Patrice Roberts and many more.
We are joined by Dr. Deirdre Charles, Director of the Division of Student Services and Development and Chair of the UWIDEF Fete Committee. Also with us is Dexter Charles of Kairi People.
With the full landscape of literature in view, in 2021 the NGC Bocas Lit Fest introduced a pioneering inter-genre NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award. The Award recognises and celebrates young authors of T&T birth or citizenship, aged 25 and younger.
Eligible nominees needed to have published or publicly released one or more works of literary art with notable impact (national or international) between 1 August, 2021, and 31 July, 2022.
The winner was announced on Saturday and we are joined by Alette Liz Williams Marketing & Media Manager, Bocas Lit Fest and Rashad Hosein 2022 NGC Bocas Youth Writer Winner.
We are at the performance centre so you know what that means.....it's time to get up ! We have two guests and both are from the A Team band and will give us one song each.