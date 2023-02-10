In this episode of Morning Edition Carnival Series, we feature Exousia, a medium sized mas band and spoke to Mr. Walter Davis, Executive Member and Regional Committee Affiliate (Jamaica) and Mr. Junior Jones, Logistics Lead.
The medium-sized, designer-led Carnival band was formed in 2018, and is now in in its third year of operations, with our core team being a part of the carnival landscape for the greater part of the last 15 years.
The Miss India Worldwide Pageant Winners are on set to speak about their experience of being in the pageant.
Trinidadian Soca Artist, Kevon Heath aka Yankey Boy is from the beautiful twin island Republic of Trinidad & Tobago. He was raised in the East side of Trinidad and hails from Pinto Road & Get Well Avenue, Arima.
Elevating himself from Arima was always his dream. Growing up, Yankey adopted and has continued to utilize a personal slogan which he strongly believes in, it reflects directly upon him.
On our stage now is 3 Canal, rapso group to talk to us about their songs and collaborations for 2023.
Joining us now on the Access Granted Segment is the very popular and well known soca star Shurwayne Winchester. You may know many of his hit songs and today he's with us to share his Carnival plans and perform some of his songs later in the programme.
