Today is day three of the Ministry of Education's gradual return to physical learning, which began with the secondary school forms preparing for examinations. The Minister of Education toured a number of the secondary schools were the forms 4-6 were present and gave positive feedback following the visit.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is also conducting their own assessment. Its President Antonia De Freitas joined us.
The Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar has indicated her willingness to participate in conversations on crime. In a media statement Mrs. Persad-Bissessar is calling for a robust and expedient criminal justice system and added that the system needs to be fixed before introducing any new law.
We heard from you, Do You Believe that the Opposition and Gov't Can agree on Crime Talks? Here's what you said.
The societal ills plaguing the nation and in particular, the males have once again been brought to forefront in the public domain. The Officium Training Limited is seeking to assist men by hosting the event ' Swimming Against the Tide', Transforming the Masculine Narrative a Men's Retreat. It's a compact all inclusive three-day retreat for $1000. We were joined by Gwendolyn Brooks
Director of The Officium Training Limited and Sascha Williams-Goddard, the organization's Company Secretary.
The impact of Covid-19 on the economy continues, with some still unable to operation in any capacity. Those in the Yacht Services Industry are appealing to the Government to meet them on the way forward. Stakeholders admit that a meeting was held in 2020 but a significant time has passed without an update.
We were joined by Carlos Fensom Alpha Upholstery and Canvas, Jesse James Yacht Services Association of Trinidad & Tobago, Ms. McKenzie Scipio Superb Sails and Canvas Works.
With more than 20 years of experience to his credit, Bruce Roberts has been making his mark on the Trinidad and Tobago music circuit as a tenor pannist. Skilled in a range of genres from soca to calypso, jazz and R&B, Bruce's lyrical and flavourful playing always compliments his sense of style and showmanship.
He is most known as the front line soloist with local dance band Louis & the Lynx, led by Dr Louis Nurse.
Come Saturday he's hosting 'In Love with Bruce III: Steelin' Love' from 7 PM at Kafé Blue, Wrightson Road. Tickets are $150 and it's $200. For couples, Mr, Roberts joined us.