In this installment of Morning Edition, the United Nation's 16 days of activism comes to end today and for T&T during a period where the bodies of two women were found days apart. The outcry has once again sparked concerns over the safety women and children. At yesterday's parliament the government laid the paper for the first national child policy which takes into consideration , social protection measures.
We were joined by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy.
How do we continue the advocacy after the dust has settled and other news take up the headlines? As we mentioned earlier, the UN's 16 days of activism comes to an end today but the work to protect women and children continue, we were joined by Marcus Kissoon- Research Assistant, Break the Silence and Psychologist.
According to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at yesterday's parliament, the sale of Trinity Power to Contour Global will have no impact on T&T's electricity supply. On Tuesday Contour global announced plans to acquire power plants in T&T and the US. What does the union think about the sale? We got comments from the Regulated Industries Commission commencement of a price review process for T&TEC. We were joined by Peter Burke- Executive Vice President of OWTU, with responsibility for T&TEC.
It's time for our Artiste's forum and our next guest needs no introduction. She's a staple in the entertainment industry especially, this time of year. Marcia Miranda joined us to discuss her latest Parang Soca 'It Nice' and we were joined by Singer, poet and Author Anthony Christelike Dolland. He's here to tell us more about his book, "WALK" You step differently, knowing who You are'. He has many titles to is name, Artiste, Educator, Playwright and the list continues. He aims to inspire the masses with his work powered by is faith.