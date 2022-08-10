We will now open the phone lines to get your thoughts on current events affecting citizens in Trinidad and Tobago.
We are joined by the Vice President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Ag. ASP. Ishmael Pitt and Association Trustee PC Selwyn Marcano to respond to report claiming that Police officers are involved in Sex Trafficking.
The latest report from the US Department of State says Police officers, customs, immigration and coast guard personnel are said to be compromised in the burgeoning of such activities. Let's join them now to get their perspective.
We now return to our dialogue with the Police Association.
Dr. Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor at the Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. Today, we are going to take the show in a slightly different direction. It all begins with a recent case involving two couples and a terrible horror.. To tells us more is Dr. Minto Bain.
"Forecast", the movie was written by Beverly Ann Ottley, the Founder and Artistic Director of the Alpha Theatrical Dance Company. She says, "Forecast" is about their reality as creatives during the long period of lockdown and it depicts how they found hope to stay together as a group... she joins us now.... good morning and welcome.
Our next guest was born Nicholaus Williams but you may know him as Trinidad Jame$. Though based in the United States, he still wanted to represent T&T not just in music but all his endeavours. While his work as a rapper brought him fame, Trinidad Jame$. is a dedicated entrepreneur wand philanthropist with projects such as; HOMMEWRK , Dad Socks and DAD's Quality Meals .
Trinidad Jame$ was on the show late last year talking about an upcoming sneaker line and it's tribute to T&T. Today we are having a follow-up to that interview and this time....Trinidad Jame$ is here in person, good morning and thank you for being with us.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30pm this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this, " iguana on a fence".