In this episode of Morning Edition, Former Senate President Timothy Hamel Smith gave his perspective on the discontinuation of the prosecution against former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, his wife, as well as former government minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbrarnsingh.
We are talked about World Kidney Day with Dr. Kerry Benjamin who is currently the Medical Administrator at the Acropolis Medical Center in San Fernando where he is also the Head of Dialysis Services.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services in collaboration with the National Information and Communication Company Limited (iGovTT) launched a new service that allows Senior Citizens' Pension recipients to utilise ttconnect's service centres for submission of their completed Life and Residential Declaration Form.
To tell us more are Christine John-Guy- Director (Ag), Social Welfare at the Ministry of Social Development and Edson A. Eastmond-Head, ttconnect, National Information & Communication Technology Company LTD.
We chatted with Tiffany Benjamin- Committee member and Kieron Fritz "Student Prayer-paration" (SP) Committee member to tell us about their special Breakout Sessions on study tips and prayer support for Parents of Primary School Exam Participants, Social Workers Guidance Counsellors and Teachers.
In July 2017, Guyanese-born, Trinidad-raised filmmaker, Kieran Khan landed the opportunity of a lifetime and became the official videographer for Sean Paul's world tour. Khan took advantage of the opportunity and subsequently not only secured a full-time position with Sean Paul as his official videographer and content creator.
Also, he was retained by Cardi B as her official videographer as well. He joined us to tell us more about his journey and what's next for him.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today and join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm .....in the mean time we leave you with this live update in Mayaro.