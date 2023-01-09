In this episode of Morning Edition, the Express reported that repair work began on the road leading to Caratal Sacred Heart RC School on Friday. Mr. Henry Awong, Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation joins us via zoom to discuss this matter.
The Chairman said a technical crew was dispatched and corrective work should have been completed in time for today.
The start of the new school term has been difficult for parents, teachers and pupils, who have stayed away from the facility due to poor road conditions in the area.
The Chairman added that more than 100 landslides occurred in the area, one of which is near San Coco ECCE preschool.
Let's turn our attention to political landscape. Both the Government and Opposition have put forward their candidates for the country's seventh president. The Government has selected President of the Senate Christine Kangaloo and the Opposition, Senior Counsel Israel Khan. As President Paula Mae Week's term comes to an end, the role and function of the president has once again sparked debate.
What exactly is the role and function of president and should they be examined? Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath joins us now via zoom to discuss.
The phone line is open 623-1711 extension 1995, what is your take on the nominees for the country's seventh President ?
Let's get your views now 623-1711 extension 1995, are you in support of either candidate?
Welcome back and it's time for our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. We are joined by Wellness and Lifestyle Coach Nariscia Nicole Philip-Peters , who is on a mission to help businesses combat "burnout" by helping them Prioritize Holistic Health Care in 2023.
Tis the season for Calypso, Joseph "Joey" Rivers joins us on set to tell us more about Calypso Art Specialists Trinidad & Tobago. The Musician, Educator and Producer offers a variety of services providing support to the art form for over thirty years.
These services include; consultation, Music Production, sheet music transcription, band accompaniment, promotional and performance opportunities as well as coaching.
We are staying with the art form of Calypso. Kaiso Showcase opens its doors on January 28th at Palms Club San Fernando to present its line up for the 2023 Mecca carnival season. Let's get straight to it with our guests.
Steve Pascall better known as RAS KOMMANDA Manager of the tent and chairman of the TUCO South/ Central ZOne. Darwren PHAROAH Greenidge , no stranger to the big stage and Rivaldo London, former Junior Calypso Monarch.
We are at the carnival performance center...first up we have Rivaldo London and then Pharoah will also give us a performance.
It's time for us to wrap up today's show . Don't forget to join us at 9:30 for ME PRIME and as we leave you here is this image by Sham Sahadeo, he calls it, "Morning before the Full Moon" .