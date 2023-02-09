In this episode of Morning Edition, Attorney at Law, Timothy Hamel Smith joined us to share his perspective on the Vindra Naipaul Coolman murder case.
The debate continues over the Vindra Naipaul Coolman murder case including the award of millions of dollars to the men freed in connection with the matter and the attorney general's offices failure to defend the state due to a missing file and the subsequent re appearance of the file. An investigation is now underway.
With us is Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon to discuss the dragon gas deal, looming concerns and the recent trip to Venezuela by the Energy Minister and how it impacts Trinidad and Tobago.
Its time to talk sustainable business with Mark Thomas – Partnership /Development Leader United Nations TT and Alex Kravatzky-Managing Partner Syntegra ESG.
B Square is back and Kashif Greaves- Senior Manager/Marketing Promotions Supply Chain DLC is here to tell us all about it.
We are discussing TRINI SWEET TOO BAD with writer and Director Penelope Spencer and Actress Cecilia Salazar.
Welcome to the show author Lystra Wallace whose book is titled, "Going All the Way".
Live in studio with us now is soca artiste Taller Dan to tell us about his offerings for 2023.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today. Join us at 8:30pm for ME Prime and see you next week. In the mean time we leave you with this image captioned, "My grandaughter took this beautiful sunset".