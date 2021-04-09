NATIONAL VACCINATION PROGRAMME
According to the Ministry of Health 4,777 persons in Trinidad and Tobago have received the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine with no adverse events reported. This information came via a media release last evening, who said the figure included the 1,137 healthcare workers who were administered the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the donation by the Government of Barbados.
The national Vaccination drive is ongoing across 21 sites in both islands however, the Ministry has acknowledged what the refer to as ' teething ‘issues that exist. It says they are in process of implementing solutions aimed at customer service improvement. What has the Covax experience been like thus far for health-care workers? Idi Stuart, President of the Registered Nurses Association joined us.
ENERGY MINISTER ON NIQUAN EXPLOSION
Wednesday's explosion at the Niquan Plant on the compound of the Pointe-A-Pierre refinery has left more questions than answers. According to Niquan, faulty equipment is to blame. The company said that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure. That resulted in the blowout of its DA-301 system which is part of the product-cleaning system, causing a fire.
The Energy Ministry announced that a technical team has been appointed and is already investigating the explosion meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Authority Agency said it is also conducting its own investigation. We got some more on this and the future of the energy sector from the line Minister Franklin Khan who joined us.
SVG VOLCANIC UPDATE
Let's now update you on the latest on the activity at the La Soufrière Volcano, which has been erupting effusively since December 2020 according to the SVG I Witness News. Residents in the ' Red Zone' have been evacuated and taken to safer ground. Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines believe a possible explosive eruption of La Soufriere, could be imminent to give us an update we were joined by: Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonzalves, Nadia Slater Deputy Director of the Government Information Agency Michelle Forbes Director at the National Emergency Management Organisation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
END PERIOD POVERTY
The End Period Poverty campaign continues particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic. What many take for granted, could be an impossible reach for others. Now in its third year locally, 160,000 sanitary napkins will be donated to seven secondary schools and to disadvantaged families via an Emergency Relief initiative. NGO Kids in Need of Direction will once again partner with Always® to assist with the distribution. The package will not only include sanitary pads but also, e food, clothing and other essentials. We heard more from Mark Siboo- Procter & Gamble- Brand Manager.
SUI GENERIS SOUND DRUMMING ACADEMY
We were joined by Quianna Mahabir, the Founder and Director of The Sui Generis Sound Drumming Academy. Ms. Mahabir has eight years’ experience as a drummer, five years as an educator and four years as a percussionist. She is well known in the Gospel arena having played for a number of the top gospel artistes and joined us via Zoom to tell us more about the academy.
SVG VOLCANIC UPDATE
Another update on the volcanic activity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, we were joined by: Dr Erouscilla Joseph is the Director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre.