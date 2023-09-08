In this episode of Morning Edition, Tobago Businesswoman Diane Hadad  shares her views on the seabridge issues and its impact on Tobago. 

The Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago, CZITT  is a non-profit organisation involved in creating awareness and fostering action in the fight against climate change.

The Climate Quiz is open to all secondary schools in the country. With us now are Founder Donald Baldeosingh and Saieed Abrahim former student of Presentation College, Chaguanas.

In an effort to alleviate some of the anticipated congestion ahead of the CPL games UDECOTT will again have a park-and-ride system for the matches. To tell us more is Nancy Foster the Senior Manager, Commercial Business Development Department. 

Morning Edition: 08th September 2023

HOLY CROSS COLLEGE HONOURS SIMMONS

TKR's Coach Phil Simmons was allowed to break beach on Wednesday morning, he left the TKR camp and went back to school. In fact he went straight to his alma mater Holy Cross College. The school paid tribute to Simmons who was part of the Class of 1979.

WCPL TKR BEAT B'DOS

Trinbago Knight Riders got their first points of the tournament on Wednesday with a 13-run win against Barbados Royals at the Queen's Park Oval.

TKR made 155 for 3, with Deandra Dottin getting 47.