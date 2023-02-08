In this episode of Morning Edition, we discussed the presence of Human Trafficking in this country. Activist Garth St Clair and Caribbean Regional Director for Free The Slaves, Smith Maxime joined us to discuss this issue.
Teachers in Tobago are upset over their contracts and classification of leave, among other issues. We are now joined TTUTA'S Tobago Officer Brandon Roberts.
The Young Kings Carnival competition was held last evening at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah and Heaven Charles was crowned the winner. He joins us now alongside Embau Moheni, Chairman of the National Action Cultural Committee.
The UWI Math Fair is an event targeting secondary school students to spark their interest in applications of Mathematics.
The event is geared towards increasing the interest of students in the field of Mathematics and to motivate them to pursue further studies in the sciences at UWI.
Joining us are Dr. Akhenaton Daaga- Coordinator, UWI Math Fair and Kaira Paul – Math Fair Committee Executive Member.
In light of the Carnival season and the amount of shows that are taking place throughout Trinidad and Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service is here to disseminate information with respect to public safety at these events.
We do have with us Fire Prevention Officers June Rogers and Lana Maria Belgrove.
The first installment of Stripped: A Teddyson John Experience aims to celebrate unfiltered talent by amazing vocalists in the Soca Industry.
Teddyson, a Saint Lucian brand ambassador, singer, songwriter and percussionist who has been in the industry for over decade says the concert has been a dream of his for quite some time.
To speak with us about the event are Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Thaddeus Antoine and Chairperson of the Saint Lucia Carnival and Management Committee Tamara Gibson.
Senator Dr. Amery Browne has been presented with "The Grand Cross of the Order of Bernardo O'Higgins" by His Excellency Juan Aníbal Barría, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile . Minister Browne joined to tell us more about this prestigious award.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today. Join us at 9:30pm for ME Prime but in the meantime we leave you with this image captioned "blue skies,blooming immortelle" and a feeding Macaw from Sham sahadeo.