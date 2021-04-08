Morning Edition: 08th April, 2021

HEALTH & WELLNESS SECRETARY
The vaccination process got underway across public health institutions in both islands on Tuesday. The Covid-19 positive cases continue to experience a gradual rise as twenty-one new cases were reported yesterday, one of those new cases came from Tobago. There are four hundred and seven active cases, fifteen of those cases are in Tobago. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley remains in isolation under medical supervision in Tobago, a statement last evening said Dr. Rowley underwent an MRI examination to monitor his lung functions.
We were joined on Zoom by Health & Wellness Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who received her first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Residents on the sister isle can register in person or via text message following which, they will be contacted with a time, date and venue to receive their vaccine.
GOV’T TO BEGIN PROBE ON EXPLOSION AT NIQUAN
News of the Niquan Fire broke early yesterday morning after residents reported hearing and feeling the impact of an explosion. Niquan Energy Trinidad Limited issued a press statement saying that during the start-up of their hydrocracker system, the GTL plant suffered a serious equipment failure. It said this resulted in the blowout of its DA-301 system which is part of the product-cleaning system, causing a fire. Niquan says the plant was immediately shut down, the natural gas supplies isolated and the fire quickly extinguished.
The Ministry of National Security and Energy issued their own release on the fire that occurred on the Pointe-a-Pierre Refinery Compound. There were no reports of injuries though the blast was felt in several communities in south Trinidad. Niquan said a safety team is working with the relevant external stakeholders to identify exactly what went wrong. We were joined via Zoom by Former Minister of Energy Kevin Ramnarine.
ERHA ON VACCINATION DRIVE
Health officials continue to caution the public against contracting the Covid-19 virus, which can prove deadly in some cases. Long lines have been reported in some districts as those within the phase 1 category, register to for their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Well what's the process like in the county of St. Andrew/St. David and in Nariva/Mayaro?
The Eastern Regional Health Authority Health Facilities include, one Hospital based in Sangre Grande and a network of sixteen Primary Health Care facilities strategically located throughout the region. We were joined by Dr. Allana Best the Acting County Medical Officer of Health via Zoom.
TOBAGO CIVIL SOCIETY
The current Tobago House of Assembly impasse continues to be a concern particularly, for residents in Tobago. Tobago CivilNet is a Non-Partisan group of Tobago Civil Society organisations and concerned citizens all combining forces for the purpose of having collective input on Tobago's development. They have hosted virtual forums where they are outlining their own proposals for the island's development. To tell us more we were joined by Shirley Cooke, is a Businesswoman, owner of Bagos Beach Bar & other Tourism businesses, Xavier Edwards is the President of Tobago Writers Guild, an NGO dedicated to the development of the literary arts and Shenell Felix, a student currently pursuing her master's degree at the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. She is also the Executive Director of the Youth Votes Matter Organisation.
THE AUTISTIC SOCIETY
World Autism Awareness Day was observed on Friday 2nd and the Month of April is dedicated to Ausitm Awareness. The Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago to host virtual conference today, let your true colours show to commemorate the occasion. It begins at 9 am and the cost is $100., we were joined by Sarah Soo Hon Public Relations Officer, ASTT for more details.