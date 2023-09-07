Morning Edition: 07th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Leader of the PDP Watson Duke talks about the olive branch he extended to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
With us are are Ardene Sirjoo, Communications Lead, The Cropper Foundation and Dr Ariel Thomas Associate, Journal of CESaRE Curator, The Voices podcast about the Climate Gen Z Conference is a virtual gathering for youth aged 16 to 24 years from across the Caribbean.
Seventh Day Adventist Pastor, and Former member of the Police Service Commission Clive Dottin has a focus on youth development, especially when it comes to rehabilitating those involved in crime and gang activity.
Today he is here to speak with us on his work and a recent development that hit close to home for him.
The Trinbago Knight Riders men and women are back on the winning train, as they won their matches at the Queens Park Oval.
As the Trinbago Knight Riders earned a valuable win as they defeated Barbados Royals by 42 runs in the CPL last evening.
Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field first, however Nicholas Pooran scored a fantastic century as the Knight Riders posted a sizeable 208/6 after 20 overs.
The Royals were unable to chase down that total despite a valiant 70 from Kyle Mayers, as the spin bowling of Waqar Salamkheil and Akeal Hosein played a crucial role in restricting the Royals to 166/7 after 20 overs.
