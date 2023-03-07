In this episode of Morning Edition, we were joined by the Regulated Industries Commission Chairman Dawn Callender and Glen Khan- R.I.C. Executive Director to discuss the proposed increase in rates for TTEC and the many concerns raised by the public.
To commemorate International Women's Day 2023, under the United Nations theme, DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for gender equality, the Ministry of Trade and Industry in collaboration with exporTT and the International Trade Centre will be celebrating the women on the SheTrade Hub on Wednesday 8 March 2023.
To tell us more is Ms. Deborah Hoyte-Redman- Export Advisor, Client Services, exporTT.
We have with us Dr Joanna Francis- Head of TTPS Hospital, to talk about issues affecting women police officers and additionally the achievements of females in TTPS as we commemorate women's week in TT.
The DPP has issued instructions to discontinue the case against former PM Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, Former Minister Carlos John and Businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh for corruption in connection with the construction of the Piarco International Airport. To give us his perspective on this is Attorney at Law Martin George.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this image from Sham Sahadeo.