In this episode of Morning Edition, Senior Counsel Martin Daly joined us to give his perspective on the Vindra Naipaul Coolman murder case.
The missing file in the Vindra Naipaul Coolman murder case has re-appeared. This is confirmed in a statement from the Office of the Attorney General from Lead Investigator retired Justice Stanley John.
According to Mr John he was informed yesterday evening that the file in question was handed over to Acting Solicitor General Karleen Seenath yesterday. Mr John says he immediately instructed that Ms Seenath secure the file for collection by the investigative team as the re-apperance of it forms part of the continuing investigation.
We continue our discussion with Sgt Ancil Forde on safety in relation to Firearm Holders, Vehicles and Individuals, as well as driving offences and penalties.
He also explains the Powers of the Police to stop and search persons and later touch on Glass bottles and safety during carnival festivities.
There are reports of raw sewerage flowing from a manhole at Sunkist in Phillipine. Residents say this is not the first time and they need urgent help.
To chat with us about the problem are Dr. Allan Sammy- Chairman, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation and Krishna Persadsingh – Councillor, Debe North.
BP Renegades has topped the Panorama Semi Finals Large Band Category. With us now is Duvone Stewart the Arranger for BP Renegades.
Frendz for J'ouvert is an all-inclusive Jouvert band established in 2016. To tell us more about it is Jamilia De Bique – Committee Member.
Freetown Collective is here to tell us about their upcoming event. This is a family-friendly event. With us are Muhammad Muwakil - Lead Vocalist and Lou Lyons - Lead Guitarist.
