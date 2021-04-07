Morning Edition: 07th April, 2021

PM TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID
The vaccination process got underway in both islands yesterday. While the PM was unable to receive his vaccine as a result of testing positive, Health & Wellness Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine received her first dose yesterday. The vaccination drive on the sister got up to a smooth start, registration is can be done in person or via text message. Persons will be contacted with a time, date and venue to receive their vaccine. We were joined by the Health and Wellness Secretary, Tracy Davidson-Celestine via Zoom.
ONLINE LEARNING REMAINS FOR SEA PUPILS
There will be no physical schooling for Secondary Examination Assessment pupils come Monday when term three of the Academic year resumes. The Ministry of Education announced schools will operate utilizing the hybrid format which was used in the previous term which saw students of forms 4-6 accessing physical classes for practical subject components ONLY.
According to the Ministry, all other Secondary, Primary and ECCE students will continue with the online or package systems. We were joined by the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association Antonia De Freitas.
BUCCOO REEF ARRIVES
The country's latest fast ferry arrived yesterday at the Port of Port of Spain but will go into service following the stipulated quarantine period for the crew. The government also has plans to acquire a cargo ferry in the not too distant future. We were joined by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
T&T CHAMBER ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING
The T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce will host its Annual Business Meeting 2021 on April 21st.It's a Zoom webinar and Members pay $150 + VAT while Potential Members $300 + VAT. To give us more details were Navin Dookeran – CEO, EximbankT&T Ltd.