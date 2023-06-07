In this episode of Morning Edition, we have Minister of Works and Transport Mr. Rohan Sinanan to discuss road repairs and flood preparations for the rainy season.
Also, yesterday the date for the Local Government Election was announced. The date is 14th August 2023.
Officials of the National AIDS Coordinating Committee are here with us this morning. Ms. Yolanda Simon, Vice Chairperson, National AIDS Coordinating Committee and Assistant Manager of the HIV Workplace Advocacy Unit, Ministry of Labour and Ms. Crystal Wilson, Coordinator, HIV Helpline.
The BBC is in Trinidad and Tobago to bring together leading figures and the public to discuss the issues that matter most to you.
BBC World Questions is being held this evening at the Central Bank Auditorium in Port of Spain
To tell us more is Charlie Taylor- Executive Producer, BBC World Questions.
We're continuing our series on IVF and fertility this morning with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre.
The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
Fathers, we do have something special for you today from Dumore Enterprises which is a provider of oilfield and industrial supplies and other services.
Joining us live are Arian Rajh - General Manager of the Rentals and Alternative Energy Division and Satnarine Persad CNG Installation Team Leader.
St. Vincent De Paul is hosting a fundraising event titled "an evening of musical excellence " to share more about this event are Atiba King - Event Committee Member and Michael Phillips - Musician.
