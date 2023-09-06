Morning Edition: 06th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, the Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales discussed the water woes affecting several schools in central and south Trinidad.
Speaking with us now is Dr. Hazel Othello, Director, Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health about World Suicide Prevention Day, which is observed on 10th September 2023.
We're here today with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a baby.
The CPL has a new leader as the Guyana Amazon Warriors spoil TKR homecoming as both the men and women lose at the Oval.
We revisit the highlights and dig deeper to find out what took place in Port of Spain and as usual we take you around the bend and behind the scenes, plus we select our TV6 App Promotion winner who will be going to Guyana.
Defending Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders fell to their second straight loss to start the 2023 season, as they succumbed to a 21-run loss versus Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on Tuesday.
Set a 133-run target by captain Stafanie Taylor's Warriors outfit, Deandra Dottin and her TKR team were restricted to a score of 111 for 9 in front of their home fans, handing the Warriors their first win in three games.
Guyana Amazon Warriors moved to the top of the Republic Bank CPL table when they got an impressive six-wicket win over the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval.
After posting 172 for 8 21 year old Afghanistan player Saim Ayub smashed 62 to lead the Warriors to victory.
