In this episode of Morning Edition, Director of Lobby group, Womantra, Ms. Safiyyah Acosta discussed this tragedy over the weekend of a 26 year old mother of three who was shot dead at her St. Augustine home.
She was shot allegedly by criminals in the area, because she refused to pay the tax they demanded.
We are joined by Former Deputy Political Leader of the P.D.P. Kezel Jackson. Today we will discuss International Women's Day, her challenges in public life, her journey as a professional as well as the protest by P.O.S. residents over the weekend.
We are discussing the UWI St. Augustine Campus' commemoration of International Women's Day with its Annual Women's Rights March and Rally.
This is an annual event and is spearheaded by a coalition of local civil society organisations, including the Institute for Gender and Development Studies. With us are Dr. Sue Ann Barratt -Lecturer and Head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies and Dr. Angelique Nixon -Institute for Gender and Development Studies.
It's now time for our Business Breakfast Segment. Today we are talking about tychon Tech Talks. Hosted by the Trinidad & Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.
Joining us are Kevin Blake-Thomas-Co-Founder & C.E.O. Tychon as well as Lorenzo Hodges-Chairperson NOVA Committee TT Chamber of Industry & Commerce.
We are chatting live on set with Rawle Gibbons - Programme Director, Caribbean Yard Campus, Sariyah Mohammed - Current participant, Earth to Sky course and via zoom Emerita Sambrano-Churche - Current participant Earth to Sky/ Participant in upcoming Patois course, to tell us more about the Backyard Campus and its upcoming programmes.
School violence continues to be a problem in TT and this time police had to be called to the Tabaquite Secondary School after several fights among students.
In the latest incident a few pupils including a 16-year-old received injuries. Today we are speaking with the President of TTUTA Martin Lumkin about the situation and what is being done to address it.
