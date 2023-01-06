In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Mr. Nigel Phillip, newly appointed President of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to discuss the issues at the Centre for Displaced Persons located at NIPDEC carpark.
Theirs is a centuries old organization in some 140 countries. Founded by the catholic church in paris in 1833. The society of at Vincent de paul Trinidad and Tobago was incorporated 24 years later.
Since then they have tended to the needs of society's most needy, rent, accommodation, food friendship or prayer.
The society does alot of work with the socially displaced. Joining us now is newly appointed president Nigel Phillip.
Mr. Phillip thanks for joining us.
With us now live on set are Toccara Johnson (double tenor section leader/ player), Emmanuel Joseph (player/ past captain) and Sheldon Peters (2023 Arranger).
They are part of the BP Renegades Youth Band are they will be chatting with us about some of their plans for this carnival season, the amount of hard work and hours put into preparation, what their hopes are this season.
They will also be playing some music for us on the pan to get you into that Carnival Spirit.
WinerBoy Entertainment has been in existence for 10 years doing various events across the country and different types of events throughout the year. This year they will be hosting the BRUNCHIN , Cocktails & bites inclusive fete. To tell us more we are joined by organizer Arvindar Rampersad.
Let's chat now with Internationally acclaimed and highly revered, Olatunji Yearwood brings the Trinidad heat to audiences worldwide.
On stage, Ola's enterprising performance is driven by his boundless spirit and energy – with dynamic style, soulful moves and cultural appeal.
Today he will share some of his plans for the Carnival Season with us and we will be enjoying some of his music because he will be giving us a little performance later in the interview.
Staying with our Soca artists, this time we are joined by Roderick "Chuck" Gordon, a double National Calypso Monarch winner. He wrote himself into calypso history at the 2015 Dimanche Gras by becoming only the sixth calypsonian to win back to back titles in nearly a century.
In 2014, he made history by being the second youngest winner of the National Calypso Monarch competition. He repeated the feat in 2015 with a tongue-in-cheek political commentary entitled "The Rose" and a patriotic call for national unity in "I Believe". He has also branched out from his childhood Kaiso roots to establish equally strong credentials in the Soca arena.
Also joining us is ROGER "PATCH" JOSEPH. Patch is one of Trinidad's most versatile artist, singing soca, groovy soca and most recently soca chutney. He started singing in 1999 with a monster hit called "Comess". Success followed success with "Macomere", "Misbehavin", "De Tail Gone", "Calling me Name" & for 2k9 "Rum & Roti" just to name a few.
Patch hails from deep South, Cedros and is a prolific writer, penning songs for artist such as Byron Lee, Singing Sandra, Kurt Allen and Oscar B & Leon Coldero to name a few.
If you are heading out this season and, in a rush, or just want a simple but effective make up look this for an event or lime... you are in the right place, because today we are live on set with Nakasha Roberts, a make up artiste with 9 years' experience under her belt. She also has her own line of make up foundation and her brand is Kasmeticz.
Today she will not only tell us about her brand and simple ticks to make you look stunning but she will be demonstrating for us and we do have a model.
Our very own Production Assistant Sharla Kistow will sit in the chair for us today.
This brings us to the end of the Friday Edition of Morning Edition, I'm your host Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine wishing you all an enjoyable weekend.
Its Friday everyone ! So be safe out there. We invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of a beautiful white, gold and turquoise feathered carnival costume, flanked by two ladies in red.