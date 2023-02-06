In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by MP for Mayaro, Rushton Paray to give us an update on the search for four fishermen after their vessel was found partially submerged in the waters off Cedros.
Erla Christopher is now the Police Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, she is also the first female to hold the position.
Today we are joined by Daphne Bartlett, President of the San Fernando Business Chamber to tells us what this means to the business community, if it boosts confidence in the TTPS, how crime has impacted businesses and if she believes this will help.
The dry season in Trinidad and Tobago, occurs during the months of January to May annually. This situation can result in a variety of health issues for the national population. Today Dr. Sandi Arthur, Primary Care Physician 2, SWRHA joins us to tells more about some tips and advice.
With us now is the Manager of a flower shop called Couture by Nikki, where The Floral Couture helps you express your emotions and feelings with beautiful floral arrangements.
Clinical Traumatologist, Hanif E Benjamin joins us now to discuss crime and child safety after five children were tricked into opening the door and robbed at gunpoint.
