Morning Edition: 06th April, 2021

Medical Association On Regulations Change & Vaccine
The Covid-19 vaccination drives get underway today in both islands. All this while the country continues to experience a gradual rise in Covid-19 cases. The Ministry of Health yesterday said that there are now 382 active cases,13 of those cases are from Tobago. The Prime Minister and other officials continue to urge the nation to adhere to the regulations outlined by the Ministry of Health, we were joined by Dr. Vishi Beharry President of the Medical Association and Dr. Hariharan Seetharaman Professor of Anesthesia.
TTPS On Easter Holidays
How hard of a time did the police have over the Easter weekend? Our news reports a short while ago spoke to a Covid-19 party that was in breach of the regulations. There was a clash with police and market vendors in Central and a few days ago, the Ministry of Health banned all recreational sport activity under the Covid-19 regulations.
The Master Guide to Leadership
"The Master Guide to Leadership Through the Lens of Care. Author Aka Ali-Kerr is a Trainer and Speaker with over twenty years in the field. The first time author joined us via Zoom to give us the details of the book that is now available for pre-order.
TTOC On New Regulations
According to the Ministry of Health, data suggests the upsurge is Covid-19 cases is driven by recreational and contact sports. As a result, there are now restrictions on contact sports which has come to the disappointment of many. We were joined by Brian Lewis the President of the TTOC to get his perspective.