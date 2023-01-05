In this episode of Morning Edition, let's put the focus on health, as the Ministry is set to resume its Covid-19 booster programme ahead of Carnival celebrations. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh join us now via zoom.
Internationally concerns have heighten due to a surge of cases in China and more than a dozen nations have introduced travel restrictions on travellers from China.
Locally no such move has been taken and the Minsitry is reminding the public of the dangers of the virus as well as the efficacy of the vaccine.
Our next guest is a Government Minister with responsibility for several areas of essential service. The Ministry of Public Utilities plays a daily role in our lives as under its purview is SWMCOL, TTPOST, the MET SERVICE, T&TEC and WASA to name a few. Marvin Gonzales Minister of Public Utilities joins us now.
Preparations are ongoing at the Savannah to prepare for what the NCC calls " the mother of all carnivals", culminating with the coveted parade of the bands at the savannah stage. In the lead-up, Artistes, musicians and promoters will be at the helm of the build-up of the national festival following a two-year hiatus.
Paige De Leon Advocate of the Promoters Association joins us now.
We are into our Artiste's Forum segment. Rodney 'Benjai ' Le Blanc, is well known on the Soca scene since is debut single 'Over And Over' released in 2002. He is here to talk about his new music.
Welcome back and we are at our carnival performance centre with the one and only Jadel.
Of course we are at the performance centre and Jadel is going to us us a state of her single Shake Up.
