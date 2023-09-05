Morning Edition: 05 September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, TTUTA President Martin Lumkin give us an update on how things went on the first day of the new school year.
What issues were reported and what needs to be addressed.
Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies (CCLCS) would be hosting its Third Caribbean Workers' Forum (CWF III). The theme for the Conference is DISRUPTION•RESILIENCE•JUST TRANSITIONS.
To share more about it are Dr André Vincent Henry, Director, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies, and Dr Marlon Anatol, Senior Fellow, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.
Speaking with us live in studio is Sgt Ancil Forde, TTPS Ambassador to discus road safety and caution drivers as it relates to the reopening of school.
At this time we are live on the line with parent and PTA member at the Ortoire RC School. Parents are calling on the ministry to urgently address the infrastructural issues at the school.
On set with us are Derwin Howell, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FILMCO and Ian Harnarine, Producer of "Doubles" to discuss the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival 2023.The film festival showcases films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora.
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show where we talk CPL cricket and its round 4 so to speak, as the Big Party officially starts in Trinidad tonight.
That's right Cricket will be played louder starting tonight at the Queens Park Oval as local team Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a battle for Curry supremacy.
I'm sorry, I couldn't help it but we all know its curry chicken right?
Coming up on today's show we look ahead to tonight's match, look back at the last three legs and look behind the scenes inside the locker room.
As TKR players touched down to a Carnival like reception at the Piarco Airport, ahead of their home leg of the Caribbean Premier League this week.
All-rounder Akeal Hosein says the momentum is with the local franchise going into the remaining CPL matches following their good results on the road.
The Trinbago Knight Riders held a Press Conference yesterday. TKR coach Phil Simmons shared his pleasure that the team is starting to get its act together. Simmons, says the players are showing great responsibility.
Simmons further lauded all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who didn't play in the last match, but was still giving advice to his colleagues from the sidelines. The coach says Bravo is a team player, which is a big asset.
Time now to look ahead to tonight's match, and this morning we have with us the ever dependable John Ramsingh who is fresh out of the land of flying fish.
Well Rakheem Cornwalls innings was the big talk of the town for many fans, however today on our behind the scenes we hear what the players and staff had to say about the Rak attack.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out show. Thank you for staying with us.