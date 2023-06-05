In this episode of Morning Edition, Criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad discussed crime and gang activity. Over the weekend there were murders, in Arima, Laventille, El Socorro and in Princes Town.
The Fire Officers Association joins the list of unions to sign off on the 4% offered by the Chief Personnel Officer, after months of rejecting it.
Today we are joined by the Association President Leo Ramkissoon to discuss what led to the change of heart as it were.
Today is World Environment Day and with us today are Dr Curtis Boodoo, Renewable Energy Consultant, United Nations Development Programme and via zoom Sharifa Ali-Abdullah, Assistant Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme to tell us more.
It's now time for our Business Breakfast segment and today we're discussing The Red Cross Children's Carnival, which is now accepting registration for its V- 65 Emerging Designers challenge competition for Children and young adults between the ages of 9 to 21 years.
With us live in studio is Joel Bayley - Project Lead of the V-65 Emerging Designers Challenge Competition.
June is Cataract Awareness Month, and the Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd and Trinidad Eye Hospital want to share with us the significant impact that surgeries can have on individuals and the country at large. With us is CEO and Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Ronnie Bhola.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening as we go here's an update at Maracas.