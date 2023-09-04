Morning Edition: 04th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Brandon Roberts the TTUTA Tobago Officer to get his perspective on the preparedness of schools for the start of the school year today.
Speaking with us live in studio is Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin. He is here to speak with us on adolescence/ transitioning and other factors affecting children as they navigate the new school year.
Queen's Hall TOGETHER AI Symposium, is themed " The Impact of AI on the Creative Industries in TT". The symposium will feature two panel discussions, exploring the symbiotic relationship between AI and different facets of Caribbean creativity. To tell us more are Ms. Coleen Cameron and Mr. Lamar Pollard.
The Barbados road show is over, the Trinidad leg is about to begin as the CPL gets closer to the business end. It's the Bowl Them Out Cricket show.
TKR comes into Port of Spain with a luggage full of confidence, while the Tallawah's had a hard week on the road, Barbados on the other hand failed to fully maximise home advantage while the Patriots are still without a win.
The Massy Womens CPL was also in full swing and TKR are yet to fire and as usual we go behind the scenes to meet the fans and see what the teams are up to.
Let's start with a Rak attack as Rahkeem Cornwall produced one of the greatest CPL innings of all time smashing a Stunning 45-Ball Century to lead Barbados Royals' to an exciting win over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Trinbago Knight Riders recorded a two run win over defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
