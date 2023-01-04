In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss that not all schools reopened at the start of the new term yesterday. Concerns were raised by Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association and now the Opposition.
Shadow Education Minister and Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Hayes joins us now.
We are joined by Head of Tobago Business Chamber Martin George to get his outlook for new year. The new fares for domestic travel announced in the October 2022 budget went into effect on Sunday for both the air bridge and sea bridge.
Complaints were raised by some travellers questioning the timing of the increase. Mr. George joins us via zoom now.
Crime and violence remains a top priority for 2023 as the country closed the year with a record breaking murder toll. The new year also started on a bloody note, up to news time last evening the murder toll thus far stood at five.
Families and communities continue to be plunged into mourning and that's why we have invited our guest, Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist ,Hanif Benjamin to join us this morning.
It's a busy year for Pan Trinbago as they are not only returning to competition for the first time since 2020 but , they are also celebrating their Diamond Jubliee under the theme ' Nothing Sweeter than Pan '.
Panorama activities got underway last December with the single pan competition and coming up next, is the Small Conventional Bands Semi-Finals and finals taking place on January 7th & 14th.
We are joined by President of the organization Mrs Beverly Ramsey-Moore thank you for being us.
It's time for us to wrap up today's show and we leave you with this image by Sham Sahadeo, an early morning captured in South West Trinidad.