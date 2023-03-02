In this episode of Morning Edition, we began the show with a man that's no stranger to public life and now he is throwing his hat in the ring for Mayor of Port of Spain. He is PDP Political Leader Watson Duke.
We are joined by Chairman of the Clico Policy Holders Group Peter Permell who has some concerns about the payout of monies owed to them.
We are joined by Former Minister Sadiq Baksh, who has been working with the Scrap Iron Dealers Association to restructure the industry. This after it was shutdown for several months due to frequent theft.
RevUp is the Caribbean's first virtual business incubator dedicated to developing and nurturing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and startups across the region. To chat with us more about it is Sandra Glasgow- Co Founder RevUP Caribbean.
Madame Ryl's Exotic Creations is a local small business located in east Trinidad that design and produce sleepware and accessories, lingerie and African inspired clothing. The woman behind it all Amryl Pierre joins us.
We are speaking with the Author of a book titled Valentine's Day written by Jonathan Cumberbatch. Jonathan is primarily a dad of 2.
Professionally, he has been a Human Resource professional for 30 years and presently he is serving as the Vice President – Human Resources and Administration at the UTT.
Join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm.