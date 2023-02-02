In this episode of Morning Edition, to speak with us about the independent investigation launched in the disappearance of the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder case is Former Attorney General and Attorney at Law, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.
At a news conference on Wednesday Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, told media that the State never got the opportunity to file a defence in the malicious prosecution matter filed by the nine men freed in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman murder case, due to the unexplained disappearance of the case file. He said an independent investigation will be launched.
Panorama is in the air and the Semi finals of the Steelband competition are scheduled for this Sunday at the Queens Park Savannah. With us is Pan trinbago President Beverly Ramsey Moore.
In this 2nd hour of Morning Edition. After claims of contention within the United National Congress and denials from the party. Today we are joined by Former MP for Barataria/San Juan Dr Fuad Khan.
Now we are about to discuss the King of Soca, a book written by Elizabeth Montano, the mother of Soca star Machel Montano.
Trinidad and Tobago is in urgent need of more foster care volunteers. Globally, the emphasis is on child care, foster care, kinship care and adoption. To speak with us this morning are Rhonda Gregoire-Roopchan, Deputy Director, Care Services at the TT Children's Authority and Voichita Tomus, Child Protection Specialist, Bucharest, Romania.
