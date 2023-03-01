In this episode of Morning Edition, Political Analyst Derek Ramsamooj joined us to discuss the issue of human trafficking in T&T which is making waves across the country.
There have been accusations and denials about the involvement of persons in the Opposition party.
Managing Editor Curtis Williams is on set to give an date on what's happening in the Business Express.
There are reports that over 90 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, including at least 56 children, are unlawfully detained in life-threatening conditions as Islamic State (ISIS) suspects and family members in northeast Syria.
To tell us more about the situation and the call for their repatriation are Letta Tayler, Associate Crisis and Conflict Director, Human Rights Watch and Jo Becker, Children's Rights Advocacy Director, Human Rights Watch.
AFETT is the Association of Female Executives of Trinidad and Tobago it embodies its mission to promote and support the professional and personal development of women in Trinidad and Tobago. As we get closer to Internation Women's day we join President of AFETT - Mrs. Melena Simon-O'Neil & Director of Fundraising and Special Events - Ms. Safiya Johnson to tell us more about the organization.
