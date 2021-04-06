The rollout of the 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines begins today in Trinidad and Tobago. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh are among those receiving the jabs in both islands. The Prime Minister is due to receive his vaccine this afternoon at the Scarborough Health Centre while the Health Minister is due to receive his first dose at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre at three o'clock this afternoon.
Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has gone into home quarantine, after finding out that he was exposed to a primary contact of a recent COVID-19 positive case on Good Friday. Speaking with TV6, The Chief Secretary said his exposure to the primary contact was minimal and that he received a negative result on his Covid-19 test.
A police patrol said they had to call for back up from other units’ yesterday morning, when they attempted to stop a party in Sea Lots where the crowd was in breach of COVID-19 Public Health Regulations. The police said they made the DJ turn off the music and told the people to disperse. But they said a man known to them started using obscene language loudly and began inciting the crowd to chase away the police officers. They called for assistance from the Port-of-Spain Task Force, the Inter Agency Task Force, and the Emergency Response Patrol and were able to get the crowd under control.
A report by the United States Department of State says that this country has experienced a rise in the illegal importation and sale of marijuana seeds. It says this followed the decriminalization of the possession and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana less than two years ago.