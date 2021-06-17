60 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from a Baltimore, USA factory cannot be used, because of possible contamination. The Ministry of Health is unable to predict whether this would impact T&T.
‘While this is undoubtedly something to take note of as I have indicated, there are 7 other countries currently manufacturing J&J vaccines in addition to multiple sites within continental United States what the impact of this is going to have. But this government from day one has been proactive in securing vaccines’.
In sport, the first of two Olympic trials, which was set for Sunday, has been cancelled. The National Association of Athletics Administrations says it's because of the extended curfew hours, this weekend. The Association is trying to shift the trial to Monday, based on feedback from the Ministry of Health.