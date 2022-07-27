The Promoters Association joins us to today to share their side of what is the situation with police officers following claims that some senior superintendents were chargeing up to $200,000 in cash to provide security at events. Those allegations by some promoters were refuted by Ambassador for the TTPS Sgt. Ancil Forde on Morning Edition yesterday and on Monday the Vice Pres. of the Police Association described the claims as disingenuous and fabricated. Today Paige De Leon of the Promoters Association is here to shed some light on their experience with this situation.
We are now joined by Brother David Muhammad of the Nation of ISLAM as the country remembers the attempted coup of 1990. He is here today to tell us more about what it mean t and the social impact of the insurrection
We are now going t talk about diversity and inclusion with Allyn Shaw and Rudy Hanamji
We're here today with Dr Catherine Minto-Bain Medical Director and Fertility Doctor, Trinidad and Tobago IVF & Fertility Centre. The Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre is based right here in T&T and offers a full range of world class fertility solutions for couples having trouble conceiving a babd moprning we are no wjoined by Dr.Cathrine Minto Bain Mediical Director at The Trinidad and Tobago Fertility Clinic.
An entertaining, informative, live streamed production is set to launch the first biography of Machel Montano, marking the 40th anniversary of his music career today, Tuesday, July 26.
Four years after conceiving the project on the completion of her 2018 MPhil dissertation at UWI, first-time author and mother of the international soca star, Elizabeth 'Lady' Montano, is ready to deliver to the world King Of Soca: The Ultimate Insider Reveals How Machel Montano Became One Of The World's Most Popular Soca Artists. "And what could be a more fitting way to do that than a thoughtfully curated show for Machel fans and followers worldwide!", says Lady.