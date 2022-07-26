In this Morning Edition according to the Central Statistical Office the inflation rate for January to June 2022 when compared to the same period last year was 4.5 per cent. It lists contributory factors as the general upward movement in the prices of whole chickens - fresh, whole chickens - frozen; brown sugar; powdered milk - full cream; and other chilled or frozen chicken
A further review of the data for June 2022 compared with May 2022 reflected an increase in the sub-index for Health of 0.1 per cent.
As we continue our dialogue with Economist Vaalmikki Arjoon on the inflation rate and the economy
As we continue our dialogue with Economist Vaalmikki Arjoon on the inflation rate and the economy
The Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is launching the updated Housing Application Fulfilment System today. The online Housing Application Fulfilment System (HAFS) portal is the primary channel for public housing applications. The HDC observed an increase in the number of requests from the public regarding retrieving passwords and reference numbers and updating personal information. It was difficult to determine the number of qualified persons on the database because of outdated information regarding salary, employment, marital status, migration and death.
HDC determined that an update to the system and clean-up of the database would help both the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and HDC to properly assess and allocate homes to eligible persons.
Today we will be discussing Police Extra Duty with Sgt. Ancel Forde to clarify concerns raised after fete promoters alleged that some Senior Police Officers were exploiting them.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has launched its Black Card Series with the PDP Book Card—a digital card worth $700 redeemable at a particular bookstore.
The Party has confirmed that the PDP Book Card will be available to families in need throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
Let's shift gears now to some exciting sporting activities with the 7 Series, 7 a side, Football Tournament To be held on 1 st August 2022 at n Marabella Recreation Ground. The cost of Team Registration $1,000.00.