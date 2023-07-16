UNC Deputy Political Leader Dr Roodal Moonilal takes issue with a suggestion by the Police Commissioner that consideration be given to outfitting people granted bail for firearm offences and violent crime with electronic monitoring devices to help the police treat with the problem of repeat offenders.
Moonilal says the issue is not legislative, it's judicial.
He also is not happy with the Commissioner addressing the spiralling murder rate via a pre-recorded message on Friday night, instead of facing the media.
