UNC Deputy Political Leader Dr Roodal Moonilal takes issue with a suggestion by the Police Commissioner that consideration be given to outfitting people granted bail for firearm offences and violent crime with electronic monitoring devices to help the police treat with the problem of repeat offenders.

Moonilal says the issue is not legislative, it's judicial.

He also is not happy with the Commissioner addressing the spiralling murder rate via a pre-recorded message on Friday night, instead of facing the media.

Details in the TV6 Weekend News.

STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?

The UNC.. is responding to a statement by the Police Commissioner.. on extending the scope ..of those who are being electronically monitored while out on bail. It says this is a cost.. that would have to be borne by the state. And, it's criticising the Top Cop.. for the manner in which she chose to break her silence on crime.

PM: VIOLENT CRIME IS A PROBLEM OF THE GOV'T

Crime is a problem that the government has to deal with...admits Prime Minister Rowley.

But, he is accusing the Opposition.. of capitalising on the problem.. for election purposes.